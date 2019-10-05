Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Donahoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. (Hartzell) Donahoe


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. (Hartzell) Donahoe Obituary
ELDRED, Pa. - Betty L. Hartzell Donahoe, 75, passed away Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at Lakeview Senior Care Center, in Smethport.

Born on Sept. 18, 1944, in Olean, she was a daughter of Russell "Buzz" and Bernice I. Bova Hartzell.

She was a 1963 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and had resided in the local area most of her life.

Betty had been employed as a bartender, in Bradford, for many years, and retired from the Eagles Club.

Although she loved spending time with her friends, she was especially dedicated to her family.

Surviving are two sons, Edward Henry of Euless, Texas and Scott Best of Erie; a daughter, Cassandra "Cassie" Dubetsky of Eldred; ten grandchildren, Christina (Joe), Chelsea, Megan (Andy), Justin, Chalina (Casey), Danielle (Stone), Chandra, Jeremy, Veronica and Kasen; seven great-grandchildren, Adin, Sophia, Kailey, Lucas, Zoey, Cutler and Rowan; a brother, Ray (Sharon) Hartzell of Inverness, Fla.; four sisters, Kay (Bill) Larson of Duke Center, Carol Wiedemann of Allegany, N.Y., Jenny (Sonny) Keator of Eldred and Kathy (Terry) Taylor of Little Genesee, N.Y.

Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Larry Hartzell; and a sister, Ruby Keator.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time the funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Ricky Price, officiating.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now