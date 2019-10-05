|
ELDRED, Pa. - Betty L. Hartzell Donahoe, 75, passed away Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at Lakeview Senior Care Center, in Smethport.
Born on Sept. 18, 1944, in Olean, she was a daughter of Russell "Buzz" and Bernice I. Bova Hartzell.
She was a 1963 graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and had resided in the local area most of her life.
Betty had been employed as a bartender, in Bradford, for many years, and retired from the Eagles Club.
Although she loved spending time with her friends, she was especially dedicated to her family.
Surviving are two sons, Edward Henry of Euless, Texas and Scott Best of Erie; a daughter, Cassandra "Cassie" Dubetsky of Eldred; ten grandchildren, Christina (Joe), Chelsea, Megan (Andy), Justin, Chalina (Casey), Danielle (Stone), Chandra, Jeremy, Veronica and Kasen; seven great-grandchildren, Adin, Sophia, Kailey, Lucas, Zoey, Cutler and Rowan; a brother, Ray (Sharon) Hartzell of Inverness, Fla.; four sisters, Kay (Bill) Larson of Duke Center, Carol Wiedemann of Allegany, N.Y., Jenny (Sonny) Keator of Eldred and Kathy (Terry) Taylor of Little Genesee, N.Y.
Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy and Larry Hartzell; and a sister, Ruby Keator.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred, at which time the funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Ricky Price, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019