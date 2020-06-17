SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Betty L. Nolan, 83, of Shinglehouse, passed away with her sister by her side at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, on Tuesday (June 16, 2020), after a long illness.
Born Monday, Aug. 17, 1936, in Roulette Township, she was a daughter of Randall B. and Iva Knowlton Ayers. On Nov. 11, 1950, in Bell Run, she married Albert H. "Junior" Nolan, who passed away Jan. 21, 2012.
Betty was an Avon representative for 60 years in the Shinglehouse area, where her customers were also her friends.
Betty was a charter member of Bell Run Union Church, where for many years she served as a Sunday school teacher. In her later years, Betty was an active member and later became an assistant director of the Oswayo Valley Senior Center in Shinglehouse.
She enjoyed camping and most especially spending time with her family.
Surviving are three children, Vickie (Robert) Benson, Cathleen (Richard) Milliken and Rodney (Lyn) Nolan, all of Shinglehouse; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Clayton) Watson of Coudersport and Dolores (Michael) Brocious of Shinglehouse; four brothers, William (Paula) Ayers of Bolivar, N.Y., James Ayers of Shinglehouse, Raymond (Terry) Ayers of Cobleskill, N.Y. and Gary (Laura) Ayers of Grand Haven, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by five brothers, Gene Ayers, Ronald Ayers, Charles Ayers, Leland Ayers and Larry Ayers.
Private funeral services will be held Friday (June 19, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Chad E. Shaffer, pastor of Bell Run Union Church, officiating. Burial will be in Bell Run Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; or to the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 671, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Betty's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.