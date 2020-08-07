WELLSVILLE - Betty L. Wilson, 91, of 111 N. Brooklyn Ave., passed away on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Guthrie Corning Hospital, following a brief illness.



Born on Nov. 23, 1928, in Foster Brook, Pa., she was the daughter of Harry and Winnifred Millard Townsend. Betty was raised by her father and stepmother, Bertha Greene Townsend. Betty married Robert G. Wilson in Chautauqua, in 1971. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1996.



Betty was a graduate of Bolivar Central School. She was a former employee of AVX Co., Olean. Moving to Rochester in 1995, she was employed by Strongberg Carlson Co. and later by General Motors Co., retiring in 1993.



Betty was a member of Grace United Church Wellsville.



Surviving are two nephews, Glen (Mary) Lowery of Wellsville and Gary (Barbara) Buchanan of Pennsylvania; several cousins, Nancy Witter, Tina Baldwin and Ronald Greene. Betty appreciated all her wonderful group of girlfriends who all called her Aunt Betty.



She was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepmother; a daughter, Beverly Moyer on March 4, 1990; a brother, Walter H. Townsend on April 23, 1977; and a sister, Marjorie Buchanan on Nov. 28, 1967.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow at noon. Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be followed and face masks are required.

