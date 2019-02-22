Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou (Canfield) Biggins. View Sign





Mrs. Biggins was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret Cossaboon Canfield.



A retiree of Eastman Kodak in Rochester, Mrs. Biggins formerly worked at GTE Sylvania in Batavia.



A longtime resident of Attica, prior to moving to Bergen, she was an active member of the Attica Presbyterian Church, participating in church functions.



She was devoted to her family, enjoyed gardening and activities at Hidden Meadows.



She is survived by her five children, Charles J. Biggins III, of Texas, Michael William Biggins of East Aurora, Diane M. Korcz of East Aurora, James J. Biggins of Missouri and Kenneth P. (Kathleen) Biggins of Canandaigua; a brother, Douglas (Ruth) Canfield of Jamestown; a sister, Carolyn Bailey of Olean; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Biggins Jr., on Dec. 16, 2011. They were married for over 60 years. She was the mother-in-law of the late Patricia Biggins; and sister of the late Francis Canfield, David Canfield, Helen Graves and Dorothy Marinari.



Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23,2019) at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 S. Lake St., Bergen, where services will immediately follow visitation at 3 p.m. Her nephew, Robert Howard will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Mount Rest Cemetery in Bergen.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 3, Williamsville, NY 14221-7380.



To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle, please visit BERGEN - Betty Lou Canfield Biggins, 86, of Bergen, formerly of Attica, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at Absolute Care of East Aurora, under the loving care of Hospice.Mrs. Biggins was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret Cossaboon Canfield.A retiree of Eastman Kodak in Rochester, Mrs. Biggins formerly worked at GTE Sylvania in Batavia.A longtime resident of Attica, prior to moving to Bergen, she was an active member of the Attica Presbyterian Church, participating in church functions.She was devoted to her family, enjoyed gardening and activities at Hidden Meadows.She is survived by her five children, Charles J. Biggins III, of Texas, Michael William Biggins of East Aurora, Diane M. Korcz of East Aurora, James J. Biggins of Missouri and Kenneth P. (Kathleen) Biggins of Canandaigua; a brother, Douglas (Ruth) Canfield of Jamestown; a sister, Carolyn Bailey of Olean; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, Charles J. Biggins Jr., on Dec. 16, 2011. They were married for over 60 years. She was the mother-in-law of the late Patricia Biggins; and sister of the late Francis Canfield, David Canfield, Helen Graves and Dorothy Marinari.Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 23,2019) at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 51 S. Lake St., Bergen, where services will immediately follow visitation at 3 p.m. Her nephew, Robert Howard will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Mount Rest Cemetery in Bergen.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 3, Williamsville, NY 14221-7380.To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle, please visit bataviafuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home H E Turner & Company Inc

51 South Lake Street

Bergen , NY 14416

(585) 494-1210 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.