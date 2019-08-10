|
|
SALAMANCA - Betty Lou Stoeckel, 92, formerly of Chestnut Street, Salamanca, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at The Pines in Olean, following a short illness.
Born June 11, 1927, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Viva Whitcomb Stoeckel, and was raised by her grandmother, Phoebe Stoeckel.
She was a member of the former Grace Baptist Church in Salamanca; the former Methodist Church on Highland Avenue in Salamanca; and Total Senior Care in Olean.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family; embroidering; the outdoors; and was an avid walker.
Surviving are 13 cousins, Danan Myers of Salamanca, Jack Stoeckel of Allegany, Lynn Lum of West Amherst, Jay Jones, Todd Jones, Leslie Jones and Cara Jones, all of Montana, Ethel Miles, Theresa Redeye and Wayne Redeye, all of Limestone, Sheila Johnson of Salamanca, Diane Maurer and Elaine, both of Colorado.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Lonto, of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019