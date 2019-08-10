Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Stoeckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Stoeckel


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Stoeckel Obituary
SALAMANCA - Betty Lou Stoeckel, 92, formerly of Chestnut Street, Salamanca, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at The Pines in Olean, following a short illness.

Born June 11, 1927, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Viva Whitcomb Stoeckel, and was raised by her grandmother, Phoebe Stoeckel.

She was a member of the former Grace Baptist Church in Salamanca; the former Methodist Church on Highland Avenue in Salamanca; and Total Senior Care in Olean.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family; embroidering; the outdoors; and was an avid walker.

Surviving are 13 cousins, Danan Myers of Salamanca, Jack Stoeckel of Allegany, Lynn Lum of West Amherst, Jay Jones, Todd Jones, Leslie Jones and Cara Jones, all of Montana, Ethel Miles, Theresa Redeye and Wayne Redeye, all of Limestone, Sheila Johnson of Salamanca, Diane Maurer and Elaine, both of Colorado.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Lonto, of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now