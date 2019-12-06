|
|
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Betty M. King, 93, of Fort Myers, passed away Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at Hope Hospice.
Betty was born July 29, 1926, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Nina Robie Brunner.
She graduated from St. Elizabeth Academy, in Allegany, N.Y., and Rochester (N.Y.) Institute. Her husband graduated from St. Bonaventure University, on June 4, 1950, and they were married on June 5, 1950, at St. Mary's, Olean. They lived in Olean and Fillmore, N.Y., as well as Chatham and Metuchen, N.J. They moved to Allegany in the summer of 1956.
Formerly of Allegany, she moved to Bonita Springs in 1987, before relocating to Fort Myers in 2016. When they retired to Bonita Springs, she was one of the founders of a sewing and knitting group at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. She was also an avid golfer and card player.
In 2007, she developed many illnesses which continued until her death. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend to many.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph E. King Jr.; children, Barbara (Stephen) Hirst of Ellicottville, N.Y., Paul King of Wonalancet, N.H., Daniel King of Buffalo, N.Y., Peter (Lisa) King of Bartlesville, Okla. and Robert King of Burnsville, Minn.; sister, Alice Brunner of Chicago, Ill.; and grandchildren, Aaron, Brendan, Hannah and Ryan King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Brunner and Jeanne Osborne.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Barkley Place Senior Living in Fort Myers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, 16100 Roserush Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 6, 2019