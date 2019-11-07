Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
102 West Academy St.
Shinglehouse, PA
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:45 PM
First Baptist Church
102 West Academy St.
Shinglehouse, PA
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
102 West Academy St.
Shinglehouse, PA
Bettylou Riegner Obituary
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Bettylou Riegner, 72, wife of Donald J., who survives, of Route 44, passed away at her residence Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at the First Baptist Church, 102 West Academy St., in Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Russell J. Horning, pastor of the church, officiating. There will be calling hours from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. and all are invited to attend a luncheon in the church hall immediately following the service. The Eureka Chapter No. Fifty-Two, Order of the Eastern Star, of Shinglehouse, will hold a memorial service at 1:45 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
