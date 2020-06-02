OLEAN - Beulah Mae Levis passed away peacefully Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the home of her niece, Sherry Vincent on Coleman Street.
She was like a second mom and grandma to Sherry, and was affectionately known as "Aunt Bea," to everybody.
Born Sept. 15, 1926 in Olean, she was the daughter of Harry I. and Lillian B. St.Clair. On July 26, 1964, she married Harold C. Levis, who predeceased her April 16, 1971.
Beulah was a 1946 graduate of Olean High School, and was a lifelong resident of Olean.
She had been employed at the former Valley View Manor, as a cook, and then for the former Hastas Restaurant, until its closure. She then worked for Olean Child Development Center, and later for Immanuel Christian Child Care, until her retirement.
She enjoyed cooking and making things for everyone, especially items that she sewed or crafted by hand.
Surviving are two sisters, Lyda (Allen) Hale of Rixford, Pa. and Barbara (David) Guder of Olean; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by six siblings, Sarah Keller, Mildred Grimes, Harry St.Clair, Helen St.Clair, Henry St.Clair and Laura Oshenic.
Due to the present COVID-19 situation, visitation and a graveside service will be private. Burial will be next to her husband, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.