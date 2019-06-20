Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRADFORD, Pa. - Beverly A. Davis, 88, of 8 Wagner Ave., Bradford, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away Monday (June 17, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.



Born Sept. 16, 1930, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Bernice Taylor Monti. On Sept. 26, 1951, in Reno, Nev., she married Donald W. Davis Sr., who died Aug. 5, 1996.



She was a 1949 graduate of Bradford High School.



Bev was employed at Buttercrust Bakery and Bradford News.



She was a member and past secretary, of the Bradford Women's Bowling Association, and the Thursday Night Ladies League. She was elected into the Bradford Bowling Hall of Fame, in 1983. She enjoyed adult coloring, and her black labs, Sabbath and Cinder. Her greatest joy was bingo.



Surviving are two daughters, Anita (Neil) Wolcott of Bradford and Cindy (Ron) Jankowski of Olean, N.Y.; two sons, Daniel Davis and Michael Davis, both of Bradford; a daughter-in-law, Becky Davis of Bradford; grandchildren, Mike (Amanda) Tingley, Tom (Gigi) Davis, Mark (Mandi) Davis, Ronnie Jankowski, Shane (Ashley) Rice, Jaime (Craig) Digel, Sarah (Josh) Rounsville, Amanda (Dave) Davis, Shaylene Rice, Reba Davis and Sarina Quino, 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Ronald W. Davis in 1973 and Donald W. Davis Jr. in 2009; a granddaughter, Adina Lynn Wolcott in 1988; a great-grandson, Aiden M. Davis in 2015; and a sister, Mary Colella in 2003.



Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (June 20, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) with Rev. Jay Tennies, pastor of the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Committal services and burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.



Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Bradford Junior Bowling Association, c/o Gregg Hoover, 4 Aspen Way, Bradford PA 16701; the SPCA; or a .



Online condolences may be expressed at hollenbeckcahill.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 20, 2019

