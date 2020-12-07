1/1
Beverly A. Morris
1949 - 2020
OLEAN - Beverly A. Morris, 71, of Olean, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020).

Born Oct. 27, 1949, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Royden and Ernestine Powell Burch. On Jan. 7, 1968 she married William Slocum Sr., who predeceased her July 4, 1975. She later married Leonard "Bill" Morris, who passed away April 23, 2009.

Beverly graduated from Richburg Central School, and started her career as a licensed practical nurse. She later attended the nursing program at Jamestown Community College and received her bachelor degree.

She had been employed at the former St. Francis Hospital and Cuba Memorial Hospital, and she retired from The Pines of Olean, in 2014.

She always loved animals and enjoyed the company of her dogs, and her cat, Holly. She was a volunteer in the community and helped out at the Olean Public Library and enjoyed passing the time reading.

She also enjoyed knitting, doing crafts and gardening. She found great joy in spending time with her great-granddaughters, Luci and Lydia.

She leaves behind her mother, Ernestine Powell Buchanan of Bradford, Pa.; four children, Patricia (Terry) Sage of Franklinville, Michael Slocum of Cuba, Christopher (Pam Bowen) Slocum of Salamanca and Danielle (Jason) Grinnell of Cheektowaga; 14 grandchildren, including Christina (Jesse) Champlin, whom she raised; 11 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Linda Burch of Hinsdale, Kelley Blouvet of Wellsville, Susan Babbitt of Andover and Jessica Buchanan of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by her father, Royden Burch; a son, William Slocum Jr. on March 17, 2012; a grandson, Justin Sage on Sept. 22, 2011; and two brothers, James McAllister in 2014 and Larry Burch in 1965.

The family would like to thank the City of Olean Fire Department, and the ER staff at Olean General Hospital, for their kind treatment of their loved one.

The family will be present to receive friends for a memorial gathering from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 9, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Olean Public Library, 134 N. Second St., Olean, NY 14760; the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, 2944 Olean Hinsdale Road, Olean, NY 14760; or to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
DEC
9
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
