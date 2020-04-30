|
|
OLEAN - Beverly E. Black, a lifelong resident of Olean, passed away peacefully Tuesday (April 28, 2020), surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 26, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Albedia Eade. On June 6, 1964, in Olean, she married the love of her life, James A. Black. They raised three children and were blessed with many years of love and happiness.
Beverly was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1958. She joined her father Henry in the family business immediately after graduation, successfully leading the business as president of Eade's Wallpaper, Inc. for four generations.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary of the Angels Church. Beverly enjoyed collecting antiques with her husband and had a keen eye for beautiful Victorian furnishings. She was also an avid knitter, creating many blankets for her family, and especially baby blankets. In between the blessings of newborns, she knitted and gifted lap blankets to The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, and St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.
Beverly and her husband Jim enjoyed many decades of travel and cruising the world, but she felt equally happy being home with her family, or tending to her perennial flower gardens.
In addition to her beloved husband, Beverly is survived by two sons, James (Jennifer) Black of Olean and Jeffrey (Mary Jo) Black of Allegany; one daughter, Amy (Robert) Sherburne of Olean; her brothers, Robert (Carolyn) Eade of Allegany and Vincent (Rhonda) Eade of Las Vegas, Nev.; her sister, Delores Hebert of Zachary, La.; one sister-in-law, Jeannette Black of Hunt, Texas; her grandchildren, Courteney (Greg) Porter, Taylor Black, Marshall Black, Garett (Shawna) Black, Alexandra Black, Elizabeth Black, Michael Black, Grace Sherburne, Andrew Sherburne and April (Ryan) Carr; five great-grandchildren, Asher Black, Azylia and Damen Porter, Aryiana and Mason Carr; and several nieces and nephews, who will miss her love and devotion.
She is predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Raymond Eade and Marshall Eade.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, 202 S. Union St., Olean.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 30, 2020