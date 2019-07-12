OLEAN - Beverly F. Hanophy, 87, of Olean, passed away Thursday (July 11, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean, where she had been a resident in recent years.
Born June 18, 1932, she was raised in Olean and was a graduate of Olean High School.
She had moved to Rochester, and worked for CVS Pharmacies for several years, before returning to Olean, after retirement. She then enjoyed working as a greeter, for Walmart, for a period of time.
Mrs. Hanophy was an avid walker for many years and always enjoyed reading. She enjoyed many years of companionship with William J. O'Reilly. Together, in retirement, they traveled to many of the southern states. In her years as a resident at The Pines, she liked to participate in the activities it offered.
Surviving are two sons, John Hanophy of Olean and Thomas (Anna) Armstrong of Rochester; a daughter, Michelle (David) Rodkey; five grandchildren, Amber Hanophy, Tyler Rodkey, Kaitlyn Rodkey, Nathaniel Armstrong and Gabriella Armstrong; and a cousin, Judith Hinesley Stark of Olean.
She was predeceased by her loving companion, William J. O' Reilly.
At Mrs. Hanophy's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial graveside service will take place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 12, 2019