Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Faye Middaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BELMONT - Beverly Faye Middaugh, 85, of 49 Willets Ave., passed away at home Saturday (May 25, 2019), with her family at her side.



She was born July 1, 1933, in Belmont, the daughter of the late Leo and Effie Mayo Graham. On Feb. 6, 1953, in Belmont, she married C. Richard "Dick" Middaugh, who predeceased her May 9, 1998.



Beverly was a lifelong resident of Belmont and was a graduate of Belmont Central School.



In the early years she was employed at W.T. Grant Co. and the Kaiser Glove Factory in Wellsville, and later kept the books for both her husband, Dick, and son, Rick.



We were so lucky to have such a loving mother and grandmother. She was a great cook, an excellent housekeeper, had great organizational skills and beautiful penmanship. She enjoyed puzzles, Sudoku, going for walks, eating sweets and going to the casino with her son. She loved playing cards and board games with her family, and was a Yankee fan.



She is survived by a son, Rick (Katherine) Middaugh of Belmont; a sister, Bernice Robbins of Belmont; two grandsons, Nicholas Middaugh of Belmont and Kyle (Jennifer) Middaugh of Lakeview; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by a daughter, Jacquelyn Val Middaugh.



Friends and family are invited to visit the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the family home, 49 Willets Ave., in Belmont. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.



Please consider memorial donations to Home Care & Hospice or the Hart Comfort House.



To leave online condolences, please visit BELMONT - Beverly Faye Middaugh, 85, of 49 Willets Ave., passed away at home Saturday (May 25, 2019), with her family at her side.She was born July 1, 1933, in Belmont, the daughter of the late Leo and Effie Mayo Graham. On Feb. 6, 1953, in Belmont, she married C. Richard "Dick" Middaugh, who predeceased her May 9, 1998.Beverly was a lifelong resident of Belmont and was a graduate of Belmont Central School.In the early years she was employed at W.T. Grant Co. and the Kaiser Glove Factory in Wellsville, and later kept the books for both her husband, Dick, and son, Rick.We were so lucky to have such a loving mother and grandmother. She was a great cook, an excellent housekeeper, had great organizational skills and beautiful penmanship. She enjoyed puzzles, Sudoku, going for walks, eating sweets and going to the casino with her son. She loved playing cards and board games with her family, and was a Yankee fan.She is survived by a son, Rick (Katherine) Middaugh of Belmont; a sister, Bernice Robbins of Belmont; two grandsons, Nicholas Middaugh of Belmont and Kyle (Jennifer) Middaugh of Lakeview; as well as several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by a daughter, Jacquelyn Val Middaugh.Friends and family are invited to visit the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the family home, 49 Willets Ave., in Belmont. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.Please consider memorial donations to Home Care & Hospice or the Hart Comfort House.To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close