Beverly G. Cosslett

Beverly G. Cosslett Obituary
EASTON - Beverly G. Cosslett, 97, formerly of Coopersburg and Shinglehouse, Pa., died Saturday (April 4, 2020) at ManorCare Health Services, Easton.

Beverly was born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., on Dec. 28, 1922, to the late George and Marie Wheeler Gimber. She is the wife of the late Edward C. Cosslett.

She is a former member of the Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star, in Shinglehouse, Potter County.

Beverly is survived by her children, Carl E. (Anita M.) Cosslett of Williams Township and Beth Marie Elliot of Emmaus; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Paul Richard on July 19, 1992; and a grandson, John Gelsbach.

Services will be private. There will be no calling hours.

Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local SPCA, as Beverly was a lifelong lover of animals.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
