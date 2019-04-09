OLEAN - Beverly J. Lyman, of Happy Hollow Road, Olean, passed away, Monday (April 8, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 1, 1934, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Hazel R. Gore Dutton. On May 19, 1956, at the First Baptist Church, in Olean, she married Arthur Lyman, who survives.
Beverly had worked at several establishments in the area, including the former Woolworths, and Olean Trust Company. She also worked at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, and owned Bev Jo's Crafts and Flowers.
Beverly was the former president of the Portville American Legion Auxiliary and a charter member of the Portville Fire Department Auxiliary.
She loved doing puzzles, crafts and cross stitch.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, John Lyman of Shinglehouse, Pa., Mark (Bonnie) Lyman of Cuba and Donald (Penny) Lyman of Olean; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister.
A graveside service will be held for Beverly at 11 a.m. Wednesday (April 10, 2019) at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Route 16, Olean.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Portville Fire Department, PO Box 781, Portville, NY 14770.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
