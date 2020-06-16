BOLIVAR - Beverly L. Murray, 83, a lifelong resident of Bolivar, passed away, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday (June 14, 2020) in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, after a long illness.
Born on Saturday (Jan. 30, 1937) in Bolivar, she was a daughter of Harold R. "Stubby" and Catherine "Cookie" Clark Stives. On Feb. 20, 1964, in Bolivar, she married Frederick E. "Fred" Murray Sr., who passed away on Oct. 10, 1997.
Beverly attended Bolivar High School. She was first employed by the former AVX Corporation, in Olean, and later was employed by Kline Scissor Factory, in Bolivar.
Beverly was a social member of American Legion Post 772 in Bolivar and a social member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department.
She loved to play bingo and was an avid NASCAR fan. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling, having been a member of the Ladies Bowling League in Shinglehouse, Pa. Beverly was an avid angel collector. Her greatest love was her family.
Surviving are five children, Sue A. (LeRoy) Williams of Bolivar, Frederick E. "Fred" (Robin) Murray Jr. of Shinglehouse, Pa., Robin L. (Jon) McDowell of Bolivar, Randy S. (Laura) Murray of Portville and Wendy C. (Doug) Murray of Belmont; 12 grandchildren, Brandy, Misty, Christi, Karen, Amanda, Gary Sr., Desiree, Justin, Shannon, Kyle, Brandon and Jami; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson to be born in September; four siblings, Susie Stives of Bolivar, Darlene Militello of Rochester, Roger (Debbie) Stives of Bolivar and Valerie (Fred) Galbreath of Bolivar; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by a son, Allen D. Murray; a daughter, Cindy L. Murray-Goss; a grandson, Anthony "AJ" Murray; and seven siblings, Harold Stives, Donald "Duck" Stives, Stuart Stives, Gerald "Baldy" Stives, Larry Stives, Bill Stives, and Cecelia "Twink" Jenkins.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor David W. Herne, of Heritage AFlame Ministries, Bolivar, officiating. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials in Beverly's name, may be made to the Bolivar Volunteer Ambulance Association, 460 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715.
A very special thank you to the Bolivar Fire Department and the ambulance crew for your kindness.
Beverly's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Beverly, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
For the safety of everyone, COVID-19 restrictions are to be strictly adhered to regarding face coverings and social distancing.
Born on Saturday (Jan. 30, 1937) in Bolivar, she was a daughter of Harold R. "Stubby" and Catherine "Cookie" Clark Stives. On Feb. 20, 1964, in Bolivar, she married Frederick E. "Fred" Murray Sr., who passed away on Oct. 10, 1997.
Beverly attended Bolivar High School. She was first employed by the former AVX Corporation, in Olean, and later was employed by Kline Scissor Factory, in Bolivar.
Beverly was a social member of American Legion Post 772 in Bolivar and a social member of the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department.
She loved to play bingo and was an avid NASCAR fan. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling, having been a member of the Ladies Bowling League in Shinglehouse, Pa. Beverly was an avid angel collector. Her greatest love was her family.
Surviving are five children, Sue A. (LeRoy) Williams of Bolivar, Frederick E. "Fred" (Robin) Murray Jr. of Shinglehouse, Pa., Robin L. (Jon) McDowell of Bolivar, Randy S. (Laura) Murray of Portville and Wendy C. (Doug) Murray of Belmont; 12 grandchildren, Brandy, Misty, Christi, Karen, Amanda, Gary Sr., Desiree, Justin, Shannon, Kyle, Brandon and Jami; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson to be born in September; four siblings, Susie Stives of Bolivar, Darlene Militello of Rochester, Roger (Debbie) Stives of Bolivar and Valerie (Fred) Galbreath of Bolivar; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by a son, Allen D. Murray; a daughter, Cindy L. Murray-Goss; a grandson, Anthony "AJ" Murray; and seven siblings, Harold Stives, Donald "Duck" Stives, Stuart Stives, Gerald "Baldy" Stives, Larry Stives, Bill Stives, and Cecelia "Twink" Jenkins.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor David W. Herne, of Heritage AFlame Ministries, Bolivar, officiating. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials in Beverly's name, may be made to the Bolivar Volunteer Ambulance Association, 460 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715.
A very special thank you to the Bolivar Fire Department and the ambulance crew for your kindness.
Beverly's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Beverly, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
For the safety of everyone, COVID-19 restrictions are to be strictly adhered to regarding face coverings and social distancing.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.