Blair W. Schryver
1966 - 2020
ALBION - Blair W. Schryver, 54, of Albion, passed away Thursday (May 7, 2020) at United Memorial Hospital, Batavia, after a long illness.

Born on March 23, 1966, in Cuba, he was a son of William and Norma Linderman Schryver.

He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed tracking the team statistics throughout the years. He also enjoyed keeping up with important family dates.

He is survived by his mother, Norma Schryver of Olean; a brother, Robert Schryver of Batavia; two uncles, Gerald (Sandra) Linderman of Hinsdale and Lyle (Phyllis) Linderman of Florida; and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his father; and an uncle, Raymond Linderman.

Private graveside services will be held in Hinsdale Cemetery, Maplehurst, on Tuesday, (May 12, 2020). The Rev. Lyell Drake, pastor of Yates Baptist Church, in Lyndonville, will officiate.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
