Bobby thank you for being the best sister ever. I miss you so much and will love you forever!
Your little sister
Barbara
FRIENDSHIP - Bobby C. Hastings, of 4260 Route 275, Friendship, died Friday (May 29, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 6, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Gorden and Patricia Parker Hendryx.
Bobby was a graduate of Hinsdale Central School. She worked for several years for the Castle Restaurant, and later for Microtel, in Wellsville.
In her earlier years, Bobby was an avid bowler. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and fishing. She loved her horses and was a member of the Colorado Ranger Horse Club and the Appaloosa Club of America.
Surviving is her fiancé, Russell Hill Sr. of Friendship; two daughters, Barbara Shannon of Texas and Georgia (Dan Firkins) Petro of California; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Hendryx of Olean and Barbara (Robert) Callahan of Houston, Texas; three stepsons; Russell Hill of Friendship, Michael (Rosie) Hill of Plainfield, Ill. and Steven Hill of Joliet, Ill; and seven step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Michael Hendryx; and a son-in-law, Doug Shannon.
At the family's request, there will be no services.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Pink Pumpkin Project at thepinkpumpkinproject.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
