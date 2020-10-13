BOLIVAR - Bonnie J. Rockefeller, 71, of 82 South St., passed away on Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at home, surrounded by her family, following a lengthy illness.



Born March 7, 1949, in Massena, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Lanning Montgomery. Bonnie married William B. Rockefeller, on June 22, 1970, at Fort Story Va. Mr. Rockefeller survives.



Bonnie was a graduate of the Massena High School, Class of 1969. She was a health care aide, at the Highland Health Care Center Wellsville, and St. Elizabeth's Motherhouse in Allegany. She was also a cook at the Absolut of Allegany and the Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center, Olean.



Bonnie was a member of The Followers of the Way Church, Friendship.



Surviving in addition to her husband, are three children, Billie (Roy) Hamilton of Portville, Johann (Bobbi) Rockefeller of Grand Isle, Maine and Karl Rockefeller of Little Genesee; eight grandchildren; a brother, Gary Lanning of Wellsville; three nieces; and a nephew.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Montgomery; two sisters, Linda Montgomery and Alice Montgomery.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Pastor Kevin Palmitier, of the Followers of the Way Church in Friendship, will officiate.



Burial in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store