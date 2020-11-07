STEAMBURG - Bonnie L. Frizzell Peterson, 89, of Rangerville Road, San Benito, Texas, and Lebanon Road, Steamburg, passed away Thursday (Nov. 5, 2020) in her Steamburg home, after an extended illness.
She was born May 28, 1931, in San Benito, the daughter of the late John Benton and Eula Mae (Thomas) Frizzell.
Bonnie was a 1947 graduate of San Benito High School in Texas; received an associate degree from Texas Southmost College; a bachelor degree in education from Howard Payne University; and a master's in education from St. Bonaventure University.
She retired as an elementary teacher, from Prospect and Seneca Elementary Schools, in Salamanca. In earlier years, she had taught at the San Benito Texas High School and West OSO High in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Bonnie was baptized, and a member of the Rangerville Texas Baptist Church; former member and past vice-president of the Coldspring Volunteer Fire Department, in Steamburg; Randolph American Legion Unit 181 Auxiliary; and the Randolph Fidelity Chapter 239 Order of Eastern Star.
She enjoyed spending her summers here in New York and winters in Texas; playing bridge; shopping "Bummin;" gardening; and kayaking. She loved her coyote dog, Poncho, very much.
She is survived by two sons, Peter (Tina) Peterson Jr. of Gerry and John (Cindy) Peterson of Steamburg; a sister, Johnnie Bernice (Jim) Thompson of Harlingen, Texas; four grandchildren, Jade (Ryan) Peterson, Peter (Cara) Peterson III, John Peterson Jr. and Sara Peterson; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Elliana Brown.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Peter J. Peterson, whom she married on March 15, 1957, and who died on Sept. 21, 1986.
As per Bonnie's wishes, visitation will not be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and will be announced by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.
Memorials if desired, may be left in her memory to the Randolph Free Library.