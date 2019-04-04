CUBA - Bonnie Lee Ingalls, of 28 Willetts Ave., Belmont, passed away Monday (April 1, 2019) at home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee Ingalls.
Bonnie was born Oct. 25, 1950, in Cuba, and was the daughter of Guy N. and Gertrude M. Blatchley Ingalls Jr.
Bonnie was a member of the Abbotts Sunshine Club.
She enjoyed the simple things in life like rides in the country, gazing at barns, doing puzzles and coloring. Bonnie loved sitting on the porch, in the porch swing at the family farmhouse, and her M&M's.
Bonnie is survived by a brother, Ted Ingalls of Cuba; a sister, Delores Ingalls of Springville; two nephews, Casey (Nichele) Linderman of Cuba and Benjamin Ingalls of Ceres; and two nieces, Jamie (Shane) Murphy and Katie (Kyle) Lyman, both of Cuba.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Cuba Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belmont Community Residence, 28 Willetts Ave., Belmont, NY 14813.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
24 Genesee Pkwy
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-1220
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019