Bonnie Lee Ingalls (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lee Ingalls.

CUBA - Bonnie Lee Ingalls, of 28 Willetts Ave., Belmont, passed away Monday (April 1, 2019) at home.

Bonnie was born Oct. 25, 1950, in Cuba, and was the daughter of Guy N. and Gertrude M. Blatchley Ingalls Jr.

Bonnie was a member of the Abbotts Sunshine Club.

She enjoyed the simple things in life like rides in the country, gazing at barns, doing puzzles and coloring. Bonnie loved sitting on the porch, in the porch swing at the family farmhouse, and her M&M's.

Bonnie is survived by a brother, Ted Ingalls of Cuba; a sister, Delores Ingalls of Springville; two nephews, Casey (Nichele) Linderman of Cuba and Benjamin Ingalls of Ceres; and two nieces, Jamie (Shane) Murphy and Katie (Kyle) Lyman, both of Cuba.

She was predeceased by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Cuba Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belmont Community Residence, 28 Willetts Ave., Belmont, NY 14813.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba.

Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Funeral Home
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
24 Genesee Pkwy
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-1220
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.