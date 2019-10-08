|
BOSTIC, N.C. - Bonnie Lee Matteson, 65, of 1202 Calton Road, passed peacefully Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at her home.
Born Oct. 3, 1954, in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of Howard D. and Gloria J. Attwell Collins. On April 21, 1974, in Olean, she married William A. Matteson, who survives.
Bonnie was a 1972 graduate of Olean High School and resided in the area all of her life until moving with her husband to Bostic three years ago.
She enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, reading and doing puzzles.
Surviving, besides her husband, are two daughters, Wendy (Tony) Bumgarner of Bostic and Brandy (Angel Rodriquez) Bunk of Vista, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Tommy (Allison) Bumgarner, Bianca (Vincent) Esposito, Donald Rimbey, Aidan Curcio, Samantha Rimbey, Chardonnay Bunk and Hunter Wong; three great-grandchildren, William, Levi and Presley; one brother, Perry (Ruth) Attwell of Olean; one brother-in-law, Ray Bennett of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Doris Bennett and Beatrice Cliff.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 11, 2019) in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo, 219 Bryant St., Buffalo, NY 14222.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 8, 2019