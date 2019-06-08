Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonny L. Bergstrom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SALAMANCA - Bonny L. Bergstrom, 64, of Front Avenue, Salamanca, died Tuesday morning (June 4, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.



Born July 27, 1954, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late John and Arlene Pierce Bergstrom.



Bonny was an enrolled member of the Onondaga Nation of Indians and the Heron Clan.



She attended Salamanca High School and was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1972. She earned her associate's degree at Jamestown Community College.



She had been employed as the JTPA Coordinator with the Seneca Nation of Indians; as an aide at the Zafron House for over 10 years; and at Changing Seasons in Salamanca.



Bonny will be remembered for her great sense of humor and helping other people. She enjoyed art, music and beadworking, and was a mediator.



Surviving are her longtime companion of over 35 years, Douglas K. Augusta of Salamanca; two sons, Noah Limberg of Seattle, Wash., and Michael R. (Lindsay) Augusta of Salamanca; three grandchildren; a sister, Mary Plano of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; a brother, Tony (Joyce) Bergstrom of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. today (June 8, 2019) at Doug and Bonny's home, 121 Front Ave., Salamanca, NY 14779.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the ­ .



