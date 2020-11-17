GURNEE, Ill. - Dr. Bradford Hall Spring, 85, peacefully died after a long illness of Parkinson's Disease, on Nov. 9, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living in Gurnee, with his wife by his side.
Son of Alvah and Alice Spring of Allegany, N.Y., Brad was born on Dec. 15, 1934, in Syracuse, N.Y.
He attended Allegany High School and Georgia Military Academy, and received his bachelor of arts ('57) and master's of arts ('61) from Cornell University.
Brad went on to teach at Clarkson College, and then attended the University of Wisconsin, and received his Ph.D. ('73).
He served his country in the Army Reserves. Dr. Spring taught civil engineering at Valparaiso University from 1970 – 2006.
He and his wife attended and served in ministry at Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton.
He invested in relationships with his family, friends, students, colleagues, neighbors, and community. He lived with integrity, listened attentively, mentored wisely, and encouraged lovingly.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Marks Spring from Ithaca, N.Y. The two celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this past October.
Survivors also include his two children, Karen (Dan) Kissinger and David (Patrice) Spring; five grandchildren, David, Sarah, Mary, Samantha and Jana; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Matthew, Milly, Wendell, Alice and Ben; and his brother, Rev. Herbert Spring.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gifts can be given directly to Rebuilding Together at rebuildingtogether.org
or to Valparaiso University at valpo.edu/forevervalpo.