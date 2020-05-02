Bradley G. Scott
1935 - 2020
LITTLE VALLEY - Bradley G. Scott, 84, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday (April 30, 2020) at Fiddler's Green Nursing Home, in Springville.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1935, in Gowanda, son of the late George and Ruby Rockwell Scott.

Mr. Scott was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Signore Inc., in Ellicottville, for many years.

He was a member of the Little Valley Senior Citizens.

Bradley is survived by three sisters, Bonnie (John) Visneski of Otto, Dorothy Koetz of California and Virginia (Rudy) Hess of Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
