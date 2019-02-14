OLEAN - Infant Braelynn M. Frank died Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at the Labor and Delivery Unit at Olean General Hospital.
She was the daughter of Lindsey M. Chase and Christopher M. Frank of Salamanca.
Surviving besides her parents are a sister, Anastasia Frank; a brother, Christopher Frank II; maternal grandparents, David and Diane Chase, of Salamanca; paternal grandfather, Michael Frank, of Panama City, Fla.; paternal grandmother, Rosemary McKay, of Randolph; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, N.Y.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 14, 2019