CUBA - Breanna Susan Winicki, 25, of Cuba, ended her battle with pain, suffering, loss and addiction Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019).
Breanna was a smart, talented and loving young lady. She graduated with honors from Cuba-Rushford High School. She was a very talented saxophone player and played in the high school band and jazz band. She also had a beautiful voice and sang with different choruses, from high school choir and pop group to county and state-wide choirs. She had a very promising future, but when her Dad passed away from cancer when she was 16 years old, her whole life fell apart. She struggled with grief, and then addiction, as she grappled with her difficulties.
But she persevered and determined to try and get her life back together. She began attending Jamestown Community College, in Olean, in August, where she was doing very well. She loved calculus and her teacher, and was very proud of herself for having a 100+ average. Breanna always excelled when it came to applying herself mentally, and solving puzzles.
Breanna had a very loving and supportive family who wanted to see her do well. She also had some wonderful friends - Hannah Gaeta, Patrick Chesney, Kandice Horn and several others. Her family and friends knew that she was doing the best she could, but I always knew that she still had that hole in her heart in the shape of her father. We are heartbroken for her, and by her loss.
She will be missed by her mother, Laura Noll; stepfather, Steve Noll; sisters, Bridgette, Brooke and Macy Winicki; stepsisters, Kayla and Jocelyn Noll; stepmother, Beth Arford; maternal grandparents, Fred and Mary Jane Kunderman; precious nephew, Auden Irving; paternal grandparents, Glenn Clark and Sue Winicki; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Breanna was predeceased by her father, Eric Winicki, in 2011.
Breanna Susan Winicki's memorial service will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday (Dec. 2, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 30, 2019