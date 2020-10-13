1/1
Brenda S Woodcock
SALAMANCA - Brenda S. Woodcock, 51, of Salamanca, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at home surrounded by family, following a long illness.

Born March 25, 1969, in Silver Creek, she was the daughter of the late Carl C. Carte and Suzanne S. Woodcock.

She had been employed with Ferguson Printing for over 10 years, and had previously worked at E2CCB in Fredonia, for over six years.

Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, doing volunteer work and crafts. She enjoyed the changing of the seasons, especially autumn.

Surviving are a daughter, Danielle (Vincent) Elom of Salamanca; three sons, Richard (Britani Newhouse) Raynor of Jamestown, Devin (Danielle) Raynor of Ripley and Andrew Ackley of Salamanca; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie Rettger of Olean and Christinia (Robert) Johnson of Portville; two brothers, Jeffrey (Mitty) Cornelius of Stockton and Clarence Carte of Spring Hill, Fla.; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23, 2020 at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time memorial services will be held, with Rev. Robert Johnson, of Sacred Temple, Olean, brother-in-law of the deceased, officiating.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
