HOUCKTOWN, Ohio - Brian D. Bell, 72, of Houcktown, passed away Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at The Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
Brian was born in Olean, N.Y., on Oct. 26, 1947, to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Van Horn Bell. He married Sheryl Parish, on Oct. 6, 2006, who survives.
Brian served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969.
Including his wife, survivors include his children, Brian (Su) Bell of Imperial, Pa., Danielle Hart of Buffalo, N.Y. and Darcy (Michael) Holupko of Carmichaels, Pa.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dale (Michelle) Bell of Carey, N.C. and Dorothy Mentor of Allegany, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by brother, David Bell; and sister, Patricia Ann Bell.
A family-only visitation was held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. A burial will take place later at Houcktown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Houcktown United Methodist Church, 15958 County Road 8, Findlay, OH 45840.
Online condolences can be expressed by visiting coldrencrates.com.