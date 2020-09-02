1/1
Brian D. Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOUCKTOWN, Ohio - Brian D. Bell, 72, of Houcktown, passed away Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at The Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Brian was born in Olean, N.Y., on Oct. 26, 1947, to the late Kenneth and Dorothy Van Horn Bell. He married Sheryl Parish, on Oct. 6, 2006, who survives.

Brian served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1969.

Including his wife, survivors include his children, Brian (Su) Bell of Imperial, Pa., Danielle Hart of Buffalo, N.Y. and Darcy (Michael) Holupko of Carmichaels, Pa.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dale (Michelle) Bell of Carey, N.C. and Dorothy Mentor of Allegany, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by brother, David Bell; and sister, Patricia Ann Bell.

A family-only visitation was held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. A burial will take place later at Houcktown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Houcktown United Methodist Church, 15958 County Road 8, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting coldrencrates.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crates Funeral Home
620 N Main St
Arlington, OH 45814
(419) 365-5262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crates Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved