BISHOP, Ga. - Brian Lee Deitz, 44, of 1161 Ridgefield Dr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020).
Born Nov. 13, 1975, in Olean, N.Y., he was the youngest child of David and Beth Greer Deitz. He was married for the past 15 years to Emily Crume, who survives.
Brian was a 1994 graduate of Allegany (N.Y.) Central School. He later received a bachelor of arts degree from Baldwin-Wallace University, in Berea, Ohio, where he ran four years of track and field, as well as played two years of soccer.
He started his career in collegiate athletics as a sports information director, with stints at the University of Florida (2002-05); Kent State University (2000-02); Marietta College (1999-2000); and John Carroll University (1999-2000).
In 2005, Brian left collegiate athletics to pursue a career in education. He held a master of education in mathematics and an education specialist degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Georgia.
Brian taught for five years (2006-2011) as a mathematics teacher at Clarke Central High School in Athens. He held numerous leadership roles at Clarke Central, including running the after-school program; serving as a principal during the Clarke County summer school session; serving as an academy leader; and as a valuable member of the leadership team.
He also coached track and field at Clarke Central, helping lead the boy's team to a state runner-up finish and third place finish in back-to-back years.
He joined Oconee County Schools in July 2011, as assistant principal/athletic director at Oconee County High School. He served as athletic director until August of 2013.
He was part of an administrative team that oversaw all aspects of the high school including teacher development; student discipline; scheduling; facilities and operations; curriculum; and overall management of the school.
Brian was an active member of Classic City Church, having served on the leadership council team and as a deacon. He also served as an usher, and on the Missions and Benevolence Committee, where he was also a part of the leadership council.
Brian was passionate about sports, and was a lifelong fan of the New York Mets and Buffalo Bills. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan, and loved watching the Dawgs at home, as well as traveling to road games.
His first priority was always his family. He lived his life with a sense of adventure, and he loved to take vacations with his wife and daughters, including favorite spots such as New York and Chicago.
Also included on the "favorites" list were St. Augustine Beach, Fla., as well as Hilton Head and Topsail Beach, N.C.
He loved listening to his daughters sing, and play piano and guitar; watching them play softball; visiting zoos and aquariums; and attending events with them, especially Broadway musicals and sports.
Surviving besides his wife, Emily, of 15 years, are his parents of Allegany; two daughters, Briley, 13 and Eliannah, 10; his brother, Eric (Sue) Deitz of Orchard Park, N.Y.; his mother-in-law, Hannah Crume of Owensboro, Ken.; three brothers-in-law and their families, Gene Crume of Illinois, Lee Crume of Ohio and Dan Crume of Kentucky; eight nephews; and three nieces.
He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Gene Crume.
Brian's funeral service will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, (Aug. 16, 2020) at Classic City Church at Piedmont College Meeting House, 595 Prince Ave., Athens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church. The burial service will be private.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are required to wear face coverings. The service will also be streamed live at youtube.com/c/ClassicCityChurch.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, two funds have been set up to honor Brian. The first has been established by the friends of Brian to create a fund for his daughters. Those wishing to contribute should visit: https://gf.me/u/yqat3j. The fund will secure a future that Brian would have wanted, including, but not limited to, furthering education, life experiences and adventures.
Individuals can also donate to the Brian Deitz Memorial Scholarship Fund at Oconee County High School, 2721 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA 30622, which will be awarded annually to two individuals who exemplify the Warrior Spirit.