Brian P. Buffington
ALLEGANY - Brian P. Buffington, 54, of 111 W. Main St., passed away Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital.

Born March 21, 1966, in Olean, he was the son of Henry and Constance Fox Buffington Jr.

Brian was raised in Olean, along with his brothers and sister, and worked as a repair technician for the former ASAP Appliance Co., in Olean. He loved his family and enjoyed the company of his friends.

He is survived by a sister, Marianne (Terry) Klein of Linden, Tenn.; a brother, Henry (Cynthia) Buffington of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Robert "Jeff" Buffington and Michael Buffington; and a longtime companion, Kimberly Mingle.

Due to current health concerns, a visitation and funeral service is being postponed. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
September 7, 2020
Marianne and family - Brian was a great guy, and really good friend. So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Sincerely, Margie Goodemote
Margie Goodemote
Friend
