ALLEGANY - Brian P. Buffington, 54, of 111 W. Main St., passed away Wednesday (Sept. 2, 2020) shortly after arrival at Olean General Hospital.
Born March 21, 1966, in Olean, he was the son of Henry and Constance Fox Buffington Jr.
Brian was raised in Olean, along with his brothers and sister, and worked as a repair technician for the former ASAP Appliance Co., in Olean. He loved his family and enjoyed the company of his friends.
He is survived by a sister, Marianne (Terry) Klein of Linden, Tenn.; a brother, Henry (Cynthia) Buffington of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Robert "Jeff" Buffington and Michael Buffington; and a longtime companion, Kimberly Mingle.
Due to current health concerns, a visitation and funeral service is being postponed. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
