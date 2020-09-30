1/1
Bridget McCrea
WARRENTON, Va. - We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Bridget McCrea (Marilyn Greene), former resident of Annsborough, Ireland; Franklinville, N.Y.; and Arlington, Texas.

After a year-long battle with leukemia, she passed away peacefully Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at her current home in Warrenton, with her husband, children and grandchildren by her side.

Born July 25, 1942, in Annsborough, County Down, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of Della Greene. She met her husband, Patrick McCrea, in 1969, when she came to America to further her career as a registered nurse and midwife. They married on July 26, 1970.

Bridget loved being a nurse and midwife, in labor and delivery at Olean General Hospital, for over 25 years, until they moved to Texas in 2002, where she continued her nursing career at Arlington Memorial Hospital, until her retirement.

She was known for her dedication to her career and her patients, who still love to tell stories of how they met her, and how she took care of them during their time of need.

If you met her once, you were her lifelong friend. That's just how she was. We're sure you'll have a story to share about her sharp Irish wit or her ability to make the most boring story come to life.

Bridget leaves behind her devoted husband of over 50 years, Patrick McCrea; a daughter, Trish (McCrea) House of Warrenton; a son, Sean (Merica) McCrea of Kenmore, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Megan House, Connor House and Ava McCrea; and her brother, Martin Greene of Newcastle, County Down, Northern Ireland.

She was predeceased by her mother, Della Greene; and her brother, Richard Greene.

The family will honor Bridget's wishes for a private funeral in Ireland.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to Bridget's favorite volunteer organization, Franklinville Ambulance Fund, 77 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737; or a donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Bridget was a wonderful and colorful neighbor. We enjoyed seeing her - especially when she returned from her trips to Ireland. We just loved her and her sparkling eyes ! RIP
Lorrie and Terry Fisher
Friend
September 29, 2020
Bridget was the most amazing person and nurse to me when I had my first child. That was 36 years ago but if it wasn’t for her it would have been much harder to get through. Her and Pat helped me through a tough time a few years later as we were all friends in Franklinville! Rest In Peace!
Dawn(Rudolph-Tatlow)-Owens
Friend
