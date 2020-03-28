|
BLACK CREEK - Bronislaus L. "Brownie" Lewandowski, 78, of 6302 Crabb Hollow Road, Black Creek, passed away Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born on May 11, 1941, in Buffalo, he was a son of Constantine and Hedwig Sadowski Lewandowski. After the sudden passing of his mother, he was raised by his father and stepmother, Eleanor Bilinski. On Oct. 11, 1963, at the First Baptist Church of Cuba, he married the former Marie E. Edwards, who survives.
Brownie was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1959. He then graduated from Tri-State University in Indiana, with a degree in engineering.
He had worked for Clark Brothers in Olean; Air Preheater in Wellsville; and then in 1964, started working for Fibercel Packaging in Portville. He later owned and operated the business with a partner, prior to retirement.
In retirement, he was a consulting engineer for Fibreform in Wisconsin, for several years.
Brownie enjoyed painting acrylic landscapes; restoring his "Polish Prince" 18 ft. Cabin Cruiser boat; and was always looking for a way to re-engineer something to reuse or re-purpose it. When his children were younger he enjoyed hosting their friends on the neighborhood ice rink.
In addition his to wife, he is survived by his son, Brian (Sherry Campbell) Lewandowski of Lancaster; a daughter, Alison Lewandowski of Clarence; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Mendell.
A private funeral service will held on Monday (March 30, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home and Memorial Service Inc., Cuba. A celebration of Brownie's life will be held later this year at a date, time and place to be announced.
Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the CRCS Fisheries and Wildife Program, 5476 Route 305 N., Cuba, NY 14727 or to the Cuba Rushford Central School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Brien Learn, 56 W. Main St., Cuba, NY 14727.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 28, 2020