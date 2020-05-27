ELKHART, Ind. - Bruce D. Brink, 73, formerly of Olean, N.Y., went to be with his Lord on Dec. 7, 2019, in the Golden Living Center in Elkhart, following a long illness.





He was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Olean, the son of David A. and Irene E. Brink.



Bruce attended Allegany (N.Y.) Central School, and graduated Jamestown High School, in Jamestown, N.Y.



He played basketball at JHS, and set a record for the most successful defense moves in a single game, during the 1960's.



He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing golf. In later years, he mastered the art of watching several football and basketball games at one time, using his TV remote. He loved watching his grandchildren play ball as well.



Bruce, and his wife Sharon (Sheldon), moved from Jamestown to Indiana in the 1990's, to be with their children and grandchildren, whom they considered to be their greatest blessings. Their last residence was in Wakarusa.



While in Olean, Bruce drove truck for Certo Brothers Distributing Co. and the seven UP Distributors, respectively. He was also employed by Crescent Tool and Lafayette Corners, in Jamestown, and Nappanee Wood in Wakarusa.



Surviving is a daughter, Cassie (Troy) Kulczar; a son, Todd (Sherri) Brink; two granddaughters, Crystalyn and Madison; three grandsons, Todd, Taylor and Brayden; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Russell of Friendship, N.Y.; a brother, Dennis (Mary) Brink of Frewsburg, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.



Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, whom he married June 24, 1966, and who died Nov. 5, 2005; and two brothers, David Michael and Jeffrey Brink, from Jamestown and Frewsburg, respectively.



A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions, in Bruce's name, may be made to Center for Hospice Care or Ribbon of Hope Cancer Support Ministry, both of Elkhart.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store