GREAT VALLEY - Bruce E. Bingerman, of 5098 Humphrey Road, passed away peacefully Monday (March 18, 2019) at his home.



Born Jan. 25, 1923, in Olean, he was the son of Paul and Edith Wheeler Bosworth Bingerman. He met the love of his life, Leona Marie LaCroix, and on Oct. 5, 1946, at Annunciation Church in Buffalo, they married and enjoyed 72 years together.



After graduation from high school he enlisted in the U.S.



He worked at Dresser Rand Co. for over 30 years prior to his retirement, and was a former member of the United Steelworkers Union.



Bruce was a member of the Ellicottville American Legion Post 659 and the St. Stephen's Club in Olean.



He enjoyed maintaining his home and was a man of many talents including woodworking, carpentry and stone work. He also enjoyed painting.



Surviving, in addition to his wife, are seven children, Sandra Spehar of Great Valley, Bruce (Debra) Bingerman of Great Valley, Brian (Sue) Bingerman of Cattaraugus, Dennis (Carol) Bingerman of Stuart, Fla., Leona (James) Tuthill of Hubert, N.C., Kenneth (Kristine) Bingerman of Indian Trail, N.C., and Brad (Peggy Sue) Bingerman of Great Valley; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a brother, Paul Bingerman on Jan. 18, 1984; and a son-in-law, Patrick F. Spehar on Dec. 4, 2009.



At Mr. Bingerman's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service scheduled. The family will hold a private gathering at their convenience.



Condolences may be directed to Bruce's wife Leona at their home address.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



