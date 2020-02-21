|
CLARENCE - Bruce G. Phillips, born and raised in Olean, passed on February 19, 2020.
Loving husband of Karen Jeannine Husted; beloved father of Patricia (Mark) Sandle, Lynn (Gregory) Ramsey and David (Dawn) Phillips; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Sam) Sacco, Meaghan (Adam) LaBruna, Taylor Ramsey, Katherine Sandle, Courtney and Michael Phillips; great-grandfather of Rowan Seeley-Sacco; brother of Nancy (Tom) Kemp; and the late Donald Phillips; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, one mile north of Maple Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Feb. Feb. 24, 2020) at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst.
If desired, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist or Hospice Buffalo, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Please share condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2020