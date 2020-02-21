Home

Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
(716) 636-1111
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
350 Saratoga Road
Amherst, NY
Bruce G. Phillips

Bruce G. Phillips Obituary
CLARENCE - Bruce G. Phillips, born and raised in Olean, passed on February 19, 2020.

Loving husband of Karen Jeannine Husted; beloved father of Patricia (Mark) Sandle, Lynn (Gregory) Ramsey and David (Dawn) Phillips; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Sam) Sacco, Meaghan (Adam) LaBruna, Taylor Ramsey, Katherine Sandle, Courtney and Michael Phillips; great-grandfather of Rowan Seeley-Sacco; brother of Nancy (Tom) Kemp; and the late Donald Phillips; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, one mile north of Maple Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Feb. Feb. 24, 2020) at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst.

If desired, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist or Hospice Buffalo, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Please share condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
