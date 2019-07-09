Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce L. Fuller. View Sign Service Information Treusdell Funeral Home 65 Main St Belfast , NY 14711 (585)-365-2686 Send Flowers Obituary

ANGELICA - Bruce L. Fuller, 77, of 6452 County Road 20 E., passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.



Born Feb. 3, 1942, in Belmont, he was the son of Bernard and Lena Doty Fuller. On Oct. 28, 1972, in Cuba, he married the former Ruth Ann Morris, who survives.



Bruce grew up in Angelica. He attended Angelica Central School, and graduated as salutatorian, of his Class of 1959. He started working on his father's dairy farm, as a partner, in the business. At a later time, he took over the business, and was owner–operator for many years.



He was a member of the Central-Hinsdale Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses.



Bruce loved working the farm, loved his cows and the outdoors. He also enjoyed talking to people about Jehovah God and His kingdom. Most of all, he loved his family, and spending time with them. He was loved very much by his sisters, and they happily remember the times they enjoyed playing together, as children.



Surviving besides his wife Ruth Ann, are two sons, Andrew R. (Sherry) Fuller of Florida and Jonathan D. (Sylvia) Fuller of Kentucky; two daughters, Beth (Robert) O'Neal of Kentucky and Jennifer L. (Bill) Finch of New York; two grandchildren, Ethan Robert O'Neal and Logan Elizabeth Fuller; three sisters, Barbara Taylor of Wellsville, Sandra (Gene) Fanton of Belmont and Susan Valis of Greig; several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (July 14, 2019) at the Central-Hinsdale Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Memorials may be made to the Christian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4258 Route 16, Hinsdale, NY 14743.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.



