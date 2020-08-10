CUBA - Bruce Wayne Matteson, 81, of 89 E. Main St., Cuba, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.
Born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Olean, he was a son of Clinton and Frances Eymer Matteson. On Aug. 12, 1961, in the Cuba Presbyterian Church, he married the former Sharon Arzberger, who survives.
Bruce was a graduate of the former Cuba Central School, Class of 1957. He later graduated from Oswego College, where he received his permanent certificate for teaching machine shop.
He was employed by the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Vocational School, at Belmont, where he taught machine shop for many years, retiring in 1994.
One of his primary interests was being a lifetime member, and past chief and president, of the Cuba Fire Department. He was instrumental in helping the fire department purchase a ladder truck, and also worked with the contractors when the new building was being constructed, assuring that it would be built to the fire department's standards.
He was also a member of the Cuba First Baptist Church and a former member of the Cuba Town Board.
Bruce was an avid golfer, proud of his three holes-in-one. He loved to travel, whether it was taking his family to California, annual trips to Myrtle Beach or traveling abroad.
Bruce and Sharon enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach after retirement. He always made sure his girls had fun and enjoyed wonderful trips.
In his younger years, Bruce loved to sing in the chorus, and participate in the Cuba Memorial Hospital's ShowTime plays, to help raise money for the hospital. His favorite role was when he portrayed Vernon Hines in The Pajama Game.
He also enjoyed following his grandchildren's sporting events and playing Santa for children with special needs. He was a devoted basketball fan for CCS, Bona's and Cancelier, as well as all high school sports.
More recently, he enjoyed playing poker and bocce with his friends, calling Bingo games and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his two girls, Marlene (Shawn) Doyle of Cuba and Tammy Foster of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandchildren, Emily (Corey) Zutz, John Doyle, Bruce Doyle, Joshua Foster and Frank Foster; great-grandson, Charles Zutz; a brother, Reid (Cynthia) Matteson of Smethport, Pa.; a sister, Marcia Keefe of Savannah; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two daughters who died in infancy, Helen and Torrie.
A private family service will be held Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cuba Fire Department, PO Box 54, Cuba, NY 14727 or First Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba, NY 14727.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.