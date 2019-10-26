|
OLEAN - Bryan C. Cornelius, of 623 Garden Ave., passed away Thursday (Oct. 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Bryan was born on Feb. 14, 1981, in Potter County, Pa., and was the son of Kenneth Duane and Dorothy Swick Cornelius. He was a 1999 graduate of Port Allegany (Pa.) High School.
Bryan enjoyed watching all sports, but mostly he watched the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. He also enjoyed music; dancing with his special friend, Nancy Jeen; and traveling. Bryan attended Daycom at Intandem daily, and Conhab on Thursday. He loved his pet dog, Butter, and his bird, Sarge.
Bryan is survived by his mother, Dorothy Cornelius; three sisters, Lisa, Lori and Kendra; and his cousins.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 29. 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc.,646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Richard N. Keel, will officiate. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, in Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 26, 2019