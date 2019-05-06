OLEAN - Bryant L. Galmer, of 405 King St., passed away Friday (May 3, 2019) at home.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 8, 2019) in the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean for a memorial gathering and time of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CARES Program, 201 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday Times Herald.
