Bryant L. Galmer

Service Information
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY
14760
(716)-372-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
Obituary
OLEAN - Bryant L. Galmer, of 405 King St., passed away Friday (May 3, 2019) at home.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 8, 2019) in the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean for a memorial gathering and time of remembrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CARES Program, 201 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760.

A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 6, 2019
