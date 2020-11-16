OLEAN - Bryant W. Snider, 70, of 315 W. Green St., passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) from cardiac arrest, at Olean General Hospital.
Born July 25, 1950, in Niagara Falls, he was the son of William and Lila Marion Printup Snider. He was married to Leonarda "Debbie" Snider, who survives.
Bryant was a disabled Vietnam veteran, who served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired carpenter, painter and home insulator.
He was a member of the Tuscarora Nation, White Bear Clan, who loved his grandkids, children and wife. He was a notorious ball-buster and jokester, who made his friends and family laugh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed.
His surviving family includes his wife, Debbie; two sons, Shawn Snider of Olean and Shane (Amy) Snider of Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren, Garen Smith, Emily Snider and Phoenix Snider; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Janet M. Snider on July 2, 2018; two brothers, Maxwell John Snider and Ralph Snider; a sister, Loralei Woods; a niece, Airika Woods; and a nephew, Jason Snider.
A memorial gathering is being postponed until a later date and will be announced. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor.
Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
