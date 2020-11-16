1/1
Bryant W. Snider
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Bryant W. Snider, 70, of 315 W. Green St., passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) from cardiac arrest, at Olean General Hospital.

Born July 25, 1950, in Niagara Falls, he was the son of William and Lila Marion Printup Snider. He was married to Leonarda "Debbie" Snider, who survives.

Bryant was a disabled Vietnam veteran, who served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired carpenter, painter and home insulator.

He was a member of the Tuscarora Nation, White Bear Clan, who loved his grandkids, children and wife. He was a notorious ball-buster and jokester, who made his friends and family laugh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed.

His surviving family includes his wife, Debbie; two sons, Shawn Snider of Olean and Shane (Amy) Snider of Raleigh, N.C.; three grandchildren, Garen Smith, Emily Snider and Phoenix Snider; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Janet M. Snider on July 2, 2018; two brothers, Maxwell John Snider and Ralph Snider; a sister, Loralei Woods; a niece, Airika Woods; and a nephew, Jason Snider.

A memorial gathering is being postponed until a later date and will be announced. Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery, Veterans Field of Honor.

Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved