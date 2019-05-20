Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burdette L. "Burt" Hitchcock. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Grace Chapel Fellowship Church 203 Route 446 Farmers Valley , NY View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Grace Chapel Fellowship Church 203 Route 446 Farmers Valley , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BRADFORD, Pa. - Burdette L. "Burt" Hitchcock, 76, of 610 S. Kendall Ave., Bradford, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Friday (May 17, 2019) at his residence.



Born Aug. 6, 1942, in Olean, he was a son of the late Leo E. and Erma Butler Hitchcock.



He was a 1962 graduate of Bradford High School.



On March 4, 1964, he enlisted in the United States



On June 16, 1973, he married Marsha K. Oliver Hitchcock, who survives.



Burt was employed as a lineman, for 27 years, at Time Warner. He retired in 2000 from the United States Forestry Service. After he retired, he worked at Bradford Regional Medical Center for five years, retiring again in 2005, and was currently working at Tractor Supply.



He was a member of the Grace Chapel Fellowship Church, and the American Legion.



Burt enjoyed woodworking, bird watching and just being outside.



Surviving in addition to his wife, Marsha, of 45 years, is a daughter, Jennifer Hitchcock of Ft. Myers, Fla.; three nieces he raised, Nicole Merritt, Brandi (Bryan) Murphy and Amanda Merritt; two grandchildren, Christina Kay Bennett and Lauren Cadie Bennett; a sister, Martha Woods of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece, Jill Goffeney; a brother, David Hitchcock; and two sisters.



Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 21, 2019) in the Grace Chapel Fellowship Church, 203 Route 446, in Farmers Valley, where funeral and committal services will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jerry Stauffer, officiating. Members of the American Legion Post 212, Honor Guard will accord full military honors, after the service at the church.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Grace Fellowship Church; the DAV; ; the SPCA; or the .



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.



