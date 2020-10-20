HUME - Burdette "Bud" T. Bennett, a former resident of Liberty Street, died Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1931, in Castile, a son of the late Stanley McCall and Leona Hoyt.
Bud was raised by his grandmother, Mae Bennett, who predeceased him.
He was a former employee of Mallory Timers Co., in Warsaw. He was an avid bingo player, who was known as "Bingo Bennett." Bud also had a yearly game stand at the Pike Fair and Rushford Labor Day festivities.
The family of Bud would like to thank the nursing staff at the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation facility for the care they gave.
Surviving are three nephews, Bruce Mack of Florida, Philip Mack of Warsaw and Donnie Mack of Perry; a niece, Laura Smith of Warsaw; five great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at noon on today (Oct. 20, 2020) in Short Tract Cemetery. Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to Rushford Fire Department, 8911 Upper St., Rushford, NY 14777 or the Pike Fire Department, 67 Main St., Pike, NY 14130.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.