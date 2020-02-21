|
OLEAN - Burton G. "Skip" Little Sr., of 503 N. Eighth St., passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at his home, following a brief illness.
Skip was born on April 30, 1955, in Cuba, and was a son of Burton M. and Frances Kruger Little. He was formerly married to Jean A. Lockwood.
Skip worked at Cuba Cheese, before going to work at Stroehmann's from 1979 to 2015, mostly in the shipping department. He also worked as a bartender at the Christopher Columbus Lodge.
Skip was a member of the Elks Club, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Skip enjoyed being outdoors; hunting; fishing; camping; NASCAR racing; and dirt track racing; but he truly loved being with his family.
Skip is survived by three children, Stephanie J. (Rodney Vosburg) Mangel of Bradford, Pa., Krista L. (Billy) Little-Williams of Portville and Burton G. "Burt" Little Jr. of South Carolina; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Camryn, Brayden and Olivia; a great-grandchild, Averee; and two siblings, Debbie Little of South Carolina and Michael Little of Texas.
Skip was predeceased by his parents; a loving companion, Darlene M. Fusiara on July 3, 2015; a brother, Blaine Little in 2009; and a nephew, Marc G. Williams on Sept. 3, 2017.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in the Cuba Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2020