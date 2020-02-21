Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200

Burton G. "Skip" Little Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton G. "Skip" Little Sr. Obituary
OLEAN - Burton G. "Skip" Little Sr., of 503 N. Eighth St., passed away on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at his home, following a brief illness.

Skip was born on April 30, 1955, in Cuba, and was a son of Burton M. and Frances Kruger Little. He was formerly married to Jean A. Lockwood.

Skip worked at Cuba Cheese, before going to work at Stroehmann's from 1979 to 2015, mostly in the shipping department. He also worked as a bartender at the Christopher Columbus Lodge.

Skip was a member of the Elks Club, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Skip enjoyed being outdoors; hunting; fishing; camping; NASCAR racing; and dirt track racing; but he truly loved being with his family.

Skip is survived by three children, Stephanie J. (Rodney Vosburg) Mangel of Bradford, Pa., Krista L. (Billy) Little-Williams of Portville and Burton G. "Burt" Little Jr. of South Carolina; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Camryn, Brayden and Olivia; a great-grandchild, Averee; and two siblings, Debbie Little of South Carolina and Michael Little of Texas.

Skip was predeceased by his parents; a loving companion, Darlene M. Fusiara on July 3, 2015; a brother, Blaine Little in 2009; and a nephew, Marc G. Williams on Sept. 3, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in the Cuba Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -