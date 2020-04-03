|
BLACK CREEK - Byron C. Hamilton, 70, of 8185 Route 305, passed away Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at Erie County Medical Center, of natural causes.
Born on Dec. 17, 1949, in Cuba, he was a son of Guy and Rosabell Bishop Hamilton. On Nov. 14, 1981, in Cuba, he married the former Pearl E. Burdick, who survives.
Byron was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1969. He then graduated from Alfred State College, with an associate's degree in architectural drawing.
Byron's life was defined by hard work. From the age of seven, he was milking cows starting at the family farm on Hamilton Hill Road, where he grew up. Shortly before his high school graduation, he became business partners with his parents and brother Marty, purchasing the farm in Black Creek.
Byron was the embodiment of resilience. When his left arm was severed due to a farming accident in the early 1980's, he rehabilitated by returning to work. Even in the hardest times, he was what Teddy Roosevelt would have described as a "Man in the Arena."
Byron was dedicated to public service and advocacy for agriculture. He was a member of the FHA Board, Farm Bureau and was very involved with the Cuba Central School FFA.
He was a former town justice in Black Creek; a former tax assessor for the town of West Clarksville; and had been a 10-year member of the Cuba Central School Board of Education.
In 2007, Byron was given the gift of a lifetime when he received a kidney from his wife. This allowed him to spend more time devoted to the farm and the family he was most proud of. Early this month, he received a second kidney transplant. He was recovering well from the transplant due to excellent care from the Erie County Medical Center transplant team.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his mother, Rosabell (Norm Case) Hamilton of Hinsdale; his children, Brandon (Teri) Hamilton of Marion, Iowa, Brian (Angela) Hamilton of Grand Island, Bridget (Gail) Hamilton of Grand Island; Tracy (Scott) Bradshaw of Charleston, S.C.; his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, Caleb, Ashley, Isabella, Jacob, Jocelyn, Jaiden, Ethan, Eryn, Elijah, Brianna, Zachary and Nathan; two brothers, Martin (Cynthia) Hamilton of Troy, Pa. and Kevin (Cathy) Hamilton of Friendship; a sister, Sue Shedlock of Scio; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father.
Private family funeral services are being held at this time. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later date.
Burial will be in Black Creek Cemetery, town of New Hudson.
Please consider memorial donations be made to the Cuba Rushford Central School FFA, 5476 Route 305, Cuba, NY 14727, or to the ECMC Foundation, Shanor Fund, 426 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215. All funds donated to this foundation are used to benefit transplant patients at ECMC.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020