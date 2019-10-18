|
|
OLEAN - C. Donald Anderson, devoted follower of Jesus, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) while surrounded by his loving family, and faithful dog, Whiskers.
Clarence and Margaret Jobe Anderson gave birth to C. Donald on Aug. 17, 1926, in Olean. He married the love of his life, Wilma "Willie" Mae Davis, on Dec. 25, 1951. Together they reared five children.
Don graduated from Olean High School, and was nominated class clown in 1944. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served from 1944-46. After the war, he attended Alfred State.
He sustained a life-changing injury from an auto accident, resulting in his total deafness. After recovering, he attended St. Mary's School of the Deaf, where he learned to lip-read. He then went on to earn master plumber status, and successfully ran the commercial plumbing business, Anderson-Shortell Inc.
He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. He was active in the Olean Masonic Temple, and was a member of the Olean 41-42 football club.
Don will be remembered for his humor, generosity, gratefulness and work ethic, all stemming from his deep faith and upbringing, which his children aspire to.
Surviving are his five loving children, Dale (Anne) Anderson of Olean, Kirk (Lisa) Anderson of Raleigh, N.C., Jodie (Don) Martin of Olean, Clar Anderson of Wake Forest, N.C. and Zoe Anderson of Albany; 19 grandchildren, Jennifer (Louis) Petrillo, Jess Anderson, Josh (Annie) Anderson, Susan Anderson, Shaylea Anderson, Trey (Shirley Anderson), Tad Anderson, Shae Anderson, Sadie (Will) Smith, Mindy (Dean) Phillips, Donald (Raquel) Martin, Mitch Martin, Janell Martin, Jarred Martin, Jessie Anderson, Silas Anderson, Caleb Anderson, Levi Anderson, and Zinera Anderson; many great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Whiskers.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St. Funeral services will be held on Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., Olean. Private burial services will be in Mt. View Cemetery, Olean.
Memorials if desired may be made to the First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., Olean, N.Y. 14760 or Literacy of Love at literacyoflove.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019