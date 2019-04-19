SALAMANCA - Mr. Calvin M. King Jr., 55, of Salamanca, died Tuesday (April 16, 2019) at his home, following a long illness.
|
Born Aug. 23, 1963, in Cheverly, Md., he was the son of the late Calvin and Sharon Southerd King Sr.
Mr. King attended Friendly High School in Ft. Washington, Md.
He had been a ceramic tile setter for over 30 years in Maryland.
Mr. King was a NASCAR enthusiast who enjoyed bowling, softball and bingo. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing.
Surviving are his long-time companion, Denise Craig; two daughters, Pamela (Jack Sherlock Jr.) Craig and Ashley (Khalil McConnell) King, both of Salamanca; a granddaughter, Cheyenne; a grandson, Caleb; a sister, Melissa King and a brother, Timothy King, both of Maryland; his long-time friend, Dale Craig of Salamanca; several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 19, 2019