|
|
QUINCY, Ill. - Carl Elton Atwell, 83, formerly of Andover, N.Y., passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at his home, in Quincy.
Mr. Atwell was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Wellsville, N.Y. Carl was the son of Earl and Gertrude Jackson Atwell. On Oct. 10, 1953, in Blessed Sacrament Church, in Andover, he married J. Corinne Hyland, who predeceased him Sept. 24, 2006.
He was raised on a dairy farm, that the family moved to, in 1941. He was a 1953 graduate of Andover Central High School, where he excelled in athletics, lettering four years, in baseball and soccer, and two years in varsity basketball.
As a newlywed, Carl served in the United States Army, from 1955 to 1957.
Mr. Atwell was employed, for many years at Dresser-Rand, in Wellsville, N.Y. He was elected as the union vice-president, in 1960, and retired in 1999, as assistant plant manager.
Carl attended St. Peter Catholic Church, in Quincy. He was a member of the Lynch-Burgett American Legion Post 397, where he was active with the Color Guard; International Association of Machinist; the Wellsville Moose Lodge; and was a past president of the Andover Central School Board.
An avid sportsman with a passion for baseball, Carl was a longtime youth baseball coach, and umpire, for many baseball and softball leagues. He was a member of the New York State Umpire Association, and was honored by being elected to the Allegany County Sports Hall of Fame. Carl was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He enjoyed hunting; listening to country music; and was an active supporter of Red Cross blood drives, donating over 22 gallons in his lifetime. Carl was devoted to his family and he loved following their activities.
Carl is survived by his son, Pat Atwell (Lisa) of Quincy; three daughters, Jeanne (Wayne) Johnston of Allegany, N.Y., Eileen (Ben) Palmer of Alfred Station, N.Y. and Suzy (Roanne Kovach) Atwell of Penfield, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren, Melissa Atwell, Eric Atwell, Owen (Kristy) Johnston, Jeffrey (Val) Johnston, Angela (Jason) Honeck, Ben (Kate) Palmer IV, Gregory (Lindsey) Palmer, Patrick (Ashley) Palmer, Andrew (Lisa) Palmer and Eden Palmer; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Joyce of Andover; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife of almost 53 years, Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Lavina Atwell; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Johnston; two brothers, Ronnie (Irene) Atwell and Wayne (Bev) Atwell; and a sister, Doris (Vic) Breiding.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at Baker-Swan Funeral Home, 3256 Riverside Drive, in Wellsville. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at Blessed Sacrament Church, in Andover, with Rev. James Hartwell, as celebrant. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at baker-swan.com.
Memorial contributions in Carl's name, may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 17 Maple Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895 or to Andover American Legion Lynch-Burgett Post No. 397, PO Box 932, Andover, NY 14806.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019