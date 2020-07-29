FRANKLINVILLE - Carl Ernest Iseman Sr., formerly of Chestnut Street, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, where he was a resident for the past five years.
Carl was born July 4, 1925, in Everett, Mass., the son of the late Charles and Esther Iseman.
Carl joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 at 17-years-old, and served in the Pacific on the LST-346 carrier during World War II. He served in the Northern Pacific with the honor of Ship's Cook First Class. He also served on the new LST-647, carrying troops and supplies to the Pacific towards Japan. Carl received the World War Victory medal, American Area Medal, European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, three Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal Point System and Asiatic Pacific Ribbon. Carl received an honorable discharge on Feb. 11, 1946.
Carl worked as a chef at St. Bonaventure College after the service for several years, where he met his wife, Ardis. He became food director for the Maritime College in New York City for several years and returned to Franklinville in 1975. Carl worked for the Downtown Deli for Louie Marra and then The Old Library for Joe Marra until the age of 75.
Carl loved to collect recipes and cookbooks. His entire collection has been donated to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute for their students to use in his honor. Carl received the Olean Area Hospitality Award and also did demonstrations for Cutco.
Surviving is a son, Carl (Bonnie) Iseman Jr. of Franklinville; a stepson, Don (Mary) Brisky; stepdaughter, Peggy (Paul) Cashmere; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ardis on Nov. 10, 2005; and a stepson, Dick (Lynn) Brisky.
A private military service will be held at Mt. Prospect Cemetery on a date determined by the family.
The family suggest donations be made to the Franklinville Ambulance Fund, 74 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
